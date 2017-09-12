Gift of the Day: A Stylish Pair of Wireless Headphones

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.

It’s hard to avoid looking clunky in a good set of headphones these days, not to mention the exorbitant price tag for a high-quality pair. Thankfully, this season Anthropologie is offering stylish wireless headphones for just $88. Fashion-forward commuters will like the noise-reduction features and 14-hour battery, and a USB charging cable is included. Bonus: They come in two trendy colors — millennial pink and cool mint — either of which will brighten up a dark winter wardrobe.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.