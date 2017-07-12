The Best Street Style From Art Basel Miami

View Slideshow Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour

It’s the most … wonderful time … of the year! There’ll be parties for hosting, celebrity outfits for roasting, and DJs spinning out in the sand. There’ll be scary gallery stories and tales of the glories of Basel drama long, long ago. Art Basel Miami: It’s the ta-tack-iest season of allllll!

This year, we couldn’t have imagined a more powerful kick-off than Selma Blair and Caroline Vreeland sobbing in the name of performance art — for raising awareness about sexual harassment with artist and actress Tara Subkoff and the Hole Gallery. Only at Art Basel, though, could you see Diplo wearing a hoodie by Publix, a popular Florida supermarket chain, in the same night.

On Wednesday, things really started to heat up. First of all, Paris Hilton landed in a leopard-print dress and went straight to a party celebrating water with her boyfriend, Chris Zylka. Also: Princess Diana’s nieces, Sarah Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice of York, posed barefoot on South Beach; A$AP Rocky ate dinner in Dior pajamas; Wiz Khalifa smoked a joint for charity; Cindy Crawford had a family night out with son, Presley Gerber; and last, but certainly not least, Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, paraded their love at a hotel called The Confidante.

This is why we’re so enthralled by Art Basel Miami: You’re not only free to canoodle with whomever your heart desires, but also to put on your most confidante clothes and drink Champagne with your favorite DJs. What a night. See all the best, most artfully outrageous looks from Art Basel Miami 2017, below.