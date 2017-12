On Thursday, middle schoolers at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington were surprised with a visit from Santa. More specifically, Barack Obama dressed in a leather jacket and Santa hat (basically, the Santa in Bruce Springsteen’s version of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”).

There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today. pic.twitter.com/FSJkj1qwg9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 14, 2017

Here’s some video of the moment the former president showed up to deliver gifts:

Here’s some Christmas cheer: check out @BarackObama surprising kids at the Boys and Girls Club. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/RR0EOxSU8R — Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) December 14, 2017

Sure beats mall Santa.