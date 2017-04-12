Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Like the rest of us, former President Barack Obama has noticed that some men in power have had a few … issues as of late. And so, during a weekend speech, the street-style star stressed the importance of electing more women in politics.

As AFP reports, Obama didn’t specifically reference any of the many, many, many allegations surrounding powerful men during his Saturday speech in Paris. But he did address “the importance of more focus on putting women in power, because men seem to be having some problems these days.”

Obama made the remark in response to a question about future leaders at an invite-only event hosted by a group known as “Les Napoleons.” The attempted juror also added, “Not to generalize, but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialization.”

Luckily women already figured this out long ago.