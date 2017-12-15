Supermodels Wearing Nothing But Spaghetti Is a Hot New Trend

Do you ever eat spaghetti and think to yourself: I wish I was naked?

Yeah, me either. But apparently, this is a thing “real girls” like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Caroline Vreeland can all agree on. The trend started in early December, when Love rolled out its annual advent calendar. On day three, we were gifted the sight of Emily Ratajkowski bravely slathering spaghetti all over her nearly naked body (plus wine), ultimately knighting herself the “queen of spaghetti.”

The next day, photographer Ellen von Unwerth posted her own photo of models Caroline Vreeland and Doina Ciobanu doing almost the exact same thing. Vreeland even wore spaghetti around her neck like a choker.

“Let me show you who is the Queen of Spaghetti b…h!” wrote Unwerth in her caption, perhaps throwing some shade at Ratajkowski. Unwerth also employed the hashtag #glutenfree, which gave us pause.

Today, Bella Hadid solidified the trend when she posted a photo from her recent Vogue Italia Celebration Issue spread, in which she lounges, fully naked except for some carbs, on a dinner table with fellow model Taylor Hill.

In her caption, Hadid thanks photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for their artistic vision and for “allowing us to be free #realgirls.” She also adds that the food was “all props and not real everyone,” anticipating concerned comments.

This is not the first time beautiful women have posed with pasta. In addition to numerous magazine spreads like the ones being shared today, there’s also Sophia Loren, who’s been making spaghetti look sexy since before Emily Ratajkowski was born.

“Everything you see I owe to spaghetti,” Loren famously once said. And she didn’t even have to be naked to pull it off.

If the nude-except-for-spaghetti trend is a bit too saucy for you, may I suggest this bowtie pasta choker instead?