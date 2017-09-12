Bella Hadid Joined ‘Free Palestine’ March Outside U.S. Embassy in London

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Bella Hadid went straight from London’s Oxford Street to the US Embassy last night, where she joined in with “Free Palestine” demonstrators to protest Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel earlier this week, TMZ reports.

The 21-year-old model looked unintentionally glamorous, marching with a “Free Palestine: End Israeli Occupation” sign while still wearing her evening gown from the event before. She had spent the first part of the night at the opening of TAG Heuer’s London flagship.

Last night at the beautiful new TAG Heuer Boutique Opening on Oxford street, Launching my new "Bella Hadid" limited edition link watch!#DontCrackUnderPressure @TagHeuer A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:19am PST

This wasn’t Hadid’s first protest. In January, she and her sister Gigi marched down New York City streets after Trump announced the first iteration of his Muslim Ban (Hadid is Muslim and proud). Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, has also been vocal about standing with Palestine, which she recently expressed on Instagram.

Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace. The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine. There is no hate against anyone… There are no sides… All religions living side by side.. Now it is Just one man..it has always been a factor of trying to bring peace… Where is the hope..?

Hadid went looking for hope Friday night in the right place.