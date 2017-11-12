Gift of the Day: Everyone’s Favorite Lip Balm

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.

This season, give the gift of smoothness. Fresh’s Suger set offers multiple ways to heal parched, cracked, and flaky lips. All of the brand’s lip balm shades are super flattering, making this a no-brainer buy for giftees ranging from your mom to people you only sort of know. With seven equally pretty options, it’s like day-of-the-week lip balm. And at $60 with an $84 value, you can afford to be generous.