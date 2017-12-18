Here Are the Best Beauty Products of 2017

It seems like just yesterday we were waxing poetic about the 2016 release of Dyson’s first hairdryer, and then poof! We landed in 2017. This year Rihanna, in a moment of benevolence, gave us a best-selling makeup line; Gwyneth Paltrow dished out expensive wellness pills; and the fine folks at Vinter’s Daughter turned us into oil evangelists. But which products did we love more than anything? Which creams were absolutely life-changing? Read on for our edit on the best beauty products of the year.
The Shampoo Made With Human DNA
The secret in the sauce for Virtue, a new hair-care line, is keratin extracted from human hair. While keratin is an old hair-care staple known to strengthen strands, Virtue is the first company to perfect a human-derived version. As a result, Virtue’s keratin fortifies weak hair more effectively. The brand uses keratin in all of their products, but their Smoothing shampoo stands out the most. The thick formula melts into hair and cleans without stripping out moisture. It doesn’t build up, like some protein treatments, but it does strengthen and make hair feel eerily smooth. —Ashley Weatherford
The Rock Star Foundation
It’s an unfortunate fact that even today, most beauty lines don’t have a robust foundation range. But with Fenty Beauty, Rihanna developed a makeup line as diverse as her fanbase. Pro Filt’r, Fenty Beauty’s foundation, features 40 shades ranging from colors light enough to complement an albino woman’s complexion to deep browns that match dark skin. Even three months since its launch, the brand is struggling to keep some of its darkest shades in stock. And while the shades are certainly a big draw, the foundation’s smooth and buildable coverage formula will keep you coming back for more. —Ashley Weatherford
The Ultimate Face Oil
Vintner’s Daughter’s face oil got a ton of buzz this year, and initially, I wasn’t a believer. But after writing this piece, I used it for two weeks straight and became converted. People kept telling me how glowy and dewy my skin looked. And the best part is that it’s simple to use. I tossed all my other serums, and now I go to bed a lot earlier and wake up with better skin. —Kathleen Hou
The Eyelid Bronzer
A bronzer for your eyes sounds absurd, but Urban Decay’s Naked Heat palette is just that — sort of. The latest of its wildly successful “Naked” range, Naked Heat features 12 “warm” eye-shadow colors. They pull off the same trick usually associated with bronzers, transforming your lids to look glowing and beaming with life. Even if you aren’t a person who wears a lot of eye shadow, this palette will convince you to rethink your stance. —Ashley Weatherford
The Ultimate Lipstick
Give me every shade of Pat McGrath lipstick and I may never need another lipstick again. The reds are fantastic and so pigmented that you barely even need to touch them to your lips to put them on. I love that I barely need any skill to make these look great — you can apply them with just your finger, and the result is a super-sensuous, lived-in looking red lip. —Kathleen Hou
The Oil That Makes Showers Fun
We all have to clean our body, so why not make it fun? Luxurious, even? Glossier’s Body Hero Oil Wash is such a fantastic delight that it might inspire you to take an extra shower or two. It smells really good, like a super suave orange (they say that’s neroli), and the oil softens your skin with each use. The experience is decadent; fortunately, the price is not. —Ashley Weatherford
The Hair Care That’s Better Than the Expensive Stuff
When you’re at home for the holidays and browsing Target with your parents, check out this line by hairstylist Kristin Ess. It’s a dupe for beloved luxury brand Oribe, but at half the price point. I even like some of the products better, like her Shine Beach Spray (very similar to Oribe’s Apres Beach Spray), which gives you beach waves without any of the salt or stickiness. —Kathleen Hou
A Crazy Good Concealer
Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer covers dark undereye circles as if it were some sort of magic wand. It’s not magic, of course, but a rich pigment that both color corrects and conceals bluish and brownish undereye marks. Even better, the concealer doesn’t crease, so you can wear it for hours on end. —Ashley Weatherford
The No-Makeup-Makeup Blush
A painter obsessed with chemistry created the new brand Kosas. You can tell because these textures are like nothing I’ve felt before in the beauty industry. They’re creamy, spreadable, non-waxy, and smooth all at the same time. You barely need to blend or pat for them to infuse into your skin. The blush is the perfect color to give your face that J.Crew-winter-catalogue-flushed-cheek-no-makeup-makeup look. —Kathleen Hou
The No-Hairstyle Hairstyle Trick
Just like no-makeup-makeup, we’re in the era of no-hairstyle-hairstyle. But as with no-makeup-makeup, it’s not exactly easy to make your hair look effortless and good. This hairspray is the answer to that paradox. Developed by Princess Diana’s hairstylist, it gives texture, verve, and attitude to flat, boring, pillow-smashed hair.
A Drugstore Cushion Compact
Why do people like cushion compacts so much? For one, they deliver an “airbrushed” effect to skin. That’s because the compact’s “wet formula” is a makeup and skin-care hybrid packed with equal parts foundation and skin-amplifying ingredients. Maybeline’s version is the best of what cushion compacts have to offer, and lucky for you, it’s easy to find in your local drugstore. —Ashley Weatherford
The New Skin-Care Cure-All
The Everlane of skin care is a great discovery in and of itself. I love the brand’s niacinamide (a form of Vitamin B3), a new-ish ingredient in skin care. Even Paula’s Choice agrees that it is a skin care cure-all, making your skin softer, refining pores, and polishing dull texture and uneven skin tone. It’s so popular that it’s sold out on almost every site. (Note that on Amazon, it’s available for twice the price). —Kathleen Hou
An Affordable Mascara That’s Actually Great
Most mascaras are nothing to write home about, but occasionally, like a shooting star, a rare captivating one bursts into view. Catrice’s Prêt-à-Volume Smokey Mascara is one of those exceptions. Its enormous brush flares out lashes, while it also lengthens and paints each little hair a vivid black. If you’re looking for lashes that look too good to be real, there’s no better place to start. —Ashley Weatherford
The Makeup Collection My Friends Kept Texting Me About
In a year full of makeup collaborations that are generally overhyped and uninspired, the Charlotte Gainsbourg collection was one of the best makeup collaborations of the season. Every single product from the collection was a winner. I’ve been hoarding the Lip Tints, which were glossy and non-sticky and the perfect “my lips but better” lip color. There are other great, wine-stained lip shades too. —Kathleen Hou
The Heavy-Duty Moisturizer That Feels Like Air
Within a month of its debut, Tatcha’s The Water Cream blasted to the top of Sephora’s bestselling-moisturizer list. The cream’s encapsulated water droplets are more than a marketing gimmick — they deliver light-as-air hydration the moment they touch your skin. Because it’s not greasy, the cream is the ultimate moisturizer for oily skin. But because it moisturizes so well, it’s perfect for dry skin, too! Like Tatcha’s founder, Victoria Tsai says, “it’s like a sprinkler for your skin.” —Ashley Weatherford
The Lotion That Gives You Baby Skin
For “impossibly smooth skin,” look no further than Paula’s Choice’s glycolic acid lotion. A cocktail of eight-percent glycolic acid and antioxidants transforms uneven, dull skin into skin that practically glows. The lotion is light and absorbs quickly, so during the day, you can easily top it with any sunscreen of your choosing. —Ashley Weatherford
The Foundation for the One Percent
Every time I open my mouth to recommend this foundation to my friends, I close it almost immediately because I remember how expensive it is. But if I were friends with Martha Stewart, I would tell her, “Get this, because this foundation is so supremely smooth that you can put it on using just your hands.” I don’t even need a Beauty Blender to put it on. The texture is like the world’s richest tinted moisturizer, but with glowy, even coverage. —Kathleen Hou
The Pink Light Bulb Moisturizer
Maura Lynch, the beauty director at Women’s Health, says using this moisturizer is like “turning on the lights in your skin.” I couldn’t think of a more apt description. It’s a gel cream that transforms into a soft oil on the skin. It’s delicious, and it makes my skin glow like it’s under a pink light bulb. —Kathleen Hou
The Lipstick You Can Only Buy in 2017
These limited-edition lipsticks come in three shades in very festive red packaging. They’ll make your lips look like rich, burnished velvet, just like the name promises. —Kathleen Hou
