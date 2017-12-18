Here Are the Best Beauty Products of 2017

It seems like just yesterday we were waxing poetic about the 2016 release of Dyson’s first hairdryer, and then poof! We landed in 2017. This year Rihanna, in a moment of benevolence, gave us a best-selling makeup line; Gwyneth Paltrow dished out expensive wellness pills; and the fine folks at Vinter’s Daughter turned us into oil evangelists. But which products did we love more than anything? Which creams were absolutely life-changing? Read on for our edit on the best beauty products of the year.

The Shampoo Made With Human DNA

The secret in the sauce for Virtue, a new hair-care line, is keratin extracted from human hair. While keratin is an old hair-care staple known to strengthen strands, Virtue is the first company to perfect a human-derived version. As a result, Virtue’s keratin fortifies weak hair more effectively. The brand uses keratin in all of their products, but their Smoothing shampoo stands out the most. The thick formula melts into hair and cleans without stripping out moisture. It doesn’t build up, like some protein treatments, but it does strengthen and make hair feel eerily smooth. —Ashley Weatherford Virtue Smoothing Shampoo $36 at Amazon

The Rock Star Foundation

The Ultimate Face Oil

Vintner’s Daughter’s face oil got a ton of buzz this year, and initially, I wasn’t a believer. But after writing this piece, I used it for two weeks straight and became converted. People kept telling me how glowy and dewy my skin looked. And the best part is that it’s simple to use. I tossed all my other serums, and now I go to bed a lot earlier and wake up with better skin. —Kathleen Hou VINTNER’S DAUGHTER Active Botanical Serum $305 at Net-A-Porter

The Eyelid Bronzer

A bronzer for your eyes sounds absurd, but Urban Decay’s Naked Heat palette is just that — sort of. The latest of its wildly successful “Naked” range, Naked Heat features 12 “warm” eye-shadow colors. They pull off the same trick usually associated with bronzers, transforming your lids to look glowing and beaming with life. Even if you aren’t a person who wears a lot of eye shadow, this palette will convince you to rethink your stance. —Ashley Weatherford Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette $54 at Sephora

The Ultimate Lipstick

The Oil That Makes Showers Fun

We all have to clean our body, so why not make it fun? Luxurious, even? Glossier’s Body Hero Oil Wash is such a fantastic delight that it might inspire you to take an extra shower or two. It smells really good, like a super suave orange (they say that’s neroli), and the oil softens your skin with each use. The experience is decadent; fortunately, the price is not. —Ashley Weatherford Glossier Body Hero Oil Wash $18 at Glossier

The Hair Care That’s Better Than the Expensive Stuff

When you’re at home for the holidays and browsing Target with your parents, check out this line by hairstylist Kristin Ess. It’s a dupe for beloved luxury brand Oribe, but at half the price point. I even like some of the products better, like her Shine Beach Spray (very similar to Oribe’s Apres Beach Spray), which gives you beach waves without any of the salt or stickiness. —Kathleen Hou Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray $14 at Target

A Crazy Good Concealer

The No-Makeup-Makeup Blush

A painter obsessed with chemistry created the new brand Kosas. You can tell because these textures are like nothing I’ve felt before in the beauty industry. They’re creamy, spreadable, non-waxy, and smooth all at the same time. You barely need to blend or pat for them to infuse into your skin. The blush is the perfect color to give your face that J.Crew-winter-catalogue-flushed-cheek-no-makeup-makeup look. —Kathleen Hou Kosas Cosmetics Saturate + Illuminate Cream Collection 8TH MUSE $34 at Shen Beauty

The No-Hairstyle Hairstyle Trick

A Drugstore Cushion Compact

Why do people like cushion compacts so much? For one, they deliver an “airbrushed” effect to skin. That’s because the compact’s “wet formula” is a makeup and skin-care hybrid packed with equal parts foundation and skin-amplifying ingredients. Maybeline’s version is the best of what cushion compacts have to offer, and lucky for you, it’s easy to find in your local drugstore. —Ashley Weatherford Maybelline Dream Cushion Fresh Face Liquid Foundation $15 at Ulta

The New Skin-Care Cure-All

An Affordable Mascara That’s Actually Great

Most mascaras are nothing to write home about, but occasionally, like a shooting star, a rare captivating one bursts into view. Catrice’s Prêt-à-Volume Smokey Mascara is one of those exceptions. Its enormous brush flares out lashes, while it also lengthens and paints each little hair a vivid black. If you’re looking for lashes that look too good to be real, there’s no better place to start. —Ashley Weatherford Catrice Prêt-à-Volume Smokey Velvet Black Mascara $7 at Ulta

The Makeup Collection My Friends Kept Texting Me About

The Heavy-Duty Moisturizer That Feels Like Air

Within a month of its debut, Tatcha’s The Water Cream blasted to the top of Sephora’s bestselling-moisturizer list. The cream’s encapsulated water droplets are more than a marketing gimmick — they deliver light-as-air hydration the moment they touch your skin. Because it’s not greasy, the cream is the ultimate moisturizer for oily skin. But because it moisturizes so well, it’s perfect for dry skin, too! Like Tatcha’s founder, Victoria Tsai says, “it’s like a sprinkler for your skin.” —Ashley Weatherford Tatcha The Water Cream $68 at Sephora

The Lotion That Gives You Baby Skin

For “impossibly smooth skin,” look no further than Paula’s Choice’s glycolic acid lotion. A cocktail of eight-percent glycolic acid and antioxidants transforms uneven, dull skin into skin that practically glows. The lotion is light and absorbs quickly, so during the day, you can easily top it with any sunscreen of your choosing. —Ashley Weatherford Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 8% AHA Lotion $29 at Dermstore

The Foundation for the One Percent

Every time I open my mouth to recommend this foundation to my friends, I close it almost immediately because I remember how expensive it is. But if I were friends with Martha Stewart, I would tell her, “Get this, because this foundation is so supremely smooth that you can put it on using just your hands.” I don’t even need a Beauty Blender to put it on. The texture is like the world’s richest tinted moisturizer, but with glowy, even coverage. —Kathleen Hou CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ The Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 21 $250 at Nordstrom

The Pink Light Bulb Moisturizer

Maura Lynch, the beauty director at Women’s Health, says using this moisturizer is like “turning on the lights in your skin.” I couldn’t think of a more apt description. It’s a gel cream that transforms into a soft oil on the skin. It’s delicious, and it makes my skin glow like it’s under a pink light bulb. —Kathleen Hou SISLEY PARIS Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream $195 at Nordstrom

The Lipstick You Can Only Buy in 2017

These limited-edition lipsticks come in three shades in very festive red packaging. They’ll make your lips look like rich, burnished velvet, just like the name promises. —Kathleen Hou Chanel ROUGE ALLURE VELVET $37 at Chanel

