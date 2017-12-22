The Latest on the Cut

2:37 p.m.

Hugh Hefner’s Will Demands His Heirs to Just Say No

If a beneficiary “frequently uses or consumes any illegal substances,” they’ll be removed from his trust.

2:05 p.m.

Vice Admits They ‘Failed’ At Preventing Workplace Harassment

“We have failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive.”

11:24 a.m.

Trump-Supporting Singer Accuses Corey Lewandowski of Slapping Her Butt

“I told him to stop, and then he did it again.”

Yesterday at 6:51 p.m.

This Photo of Phoebe Philo Is My Platonic Ideal of Chic

This image dominated the style of my 30s, a decade when a woman typically begins to define what she will look like as an adult.

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

This Quinceañera Documentary Is the Perfect Holiday Viewing

Watch an exclusive clip.

Yesterday at 2:12 p.m.

This Popular Dating Site Is Getting Rid of Usernames

Users are worried this could make them targets for harassment.

Yesterday at 2:06 p.m.

Royal Apologizes After Wearing Offensive Brooch to Lunch With Meghan Markle

Princess Michael of Kent’s spokesperson told TMZ she is “very sorry and distressed.”

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Even the Pope Is Getting in on the Miniatures Craze

With a microscopic Nativity scene.

Yesterday at 1:49 p.m.

10 Reasons to Be Really Sad About Phoebe Philo Leaving Céline

It’s the end of an era.

Yesterday at 1:42 p.m.

Jessie Ware on How to Be a Working Mom

“It’s like guilt and gin. That’s what I’ve learned about motherhood.”

Yesterday at 1:42 p.m.

The Hottest New Skin-Care Line Is Now at Sephora

Get your VIB points with the Ordinary.

Yesterday at 1:17 p.m.

I Found the Best Matte Drugstore Lipstick

After conducting intensive research.

Yesterday at 12:44 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Dog Doesn’t Look Happy About Seeing Darren Aronofsky Again

This dog has seen some stuff.

Yesterday at 12:27 p.m.

Gift of the Day: A Pretty Package of Soaps

From Jo Malone and Jonathan Saunders.

Yesterday at 12:26 p.m.

Amber Heard Wears Paintbrush in Her Hair (While Kissing Elon Musk)

Ah, love.

Yesterday at 11:51 a.m.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Hold Hands in the Snow!

A photo to melt your icy black heart.

Yesterday at 11:51 a.m.

Here’s What Mario Batali Employees Are Saying About Abuse at His Restaurants

Batali and his business partner Joe Bastianich are accused of encouraging a culture of harassment.

Yesterday at 11:45 a.m.

Why I Finally Came Forward About Russell Simmons

#NotMe is too dangerous to ignore.

Yesterday at 11:34 a.m.

Phoebe Philo, Céline, and the Death of Leisure Time

Philo is a designer for a slower era.

Yesterday at 10:56 a.m.

Do You Have One of the Most Aristocratic Names?

Tatler released its list of the poshest names of all time.