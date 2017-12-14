10 Gifts for People Who Love Korean Beauty

Among the other fun things about Korean beauty products: They make great presents. After all, who doesn’t want the gift of glowing skin, packaged in a container that’s either beautiful or shaped like a kitten?

Below, we’ve compiled the most innovative and entertaining ideas from the world of K-beauty, ranging from a panda eye cream to a toner that’s a dupe for SK-II. Read on for exclusive curated kits, great deals on sheet masks, and where to buy sold-out snail slime (it really works, just ask Reddit).

The Economy-Size Sheet Mask Pack

Name a skin-care dilemma, and there’s an Innisfree sheet mask for that. The 16-sheet pack covers all the bases, from moisture-boosting and wrinkle-smoothing to brightening and tightening using natural ingredients like açai berry, green tea, and manuka honey. At less than a dollar per mask, you can even share — or not. Innisfree It’s Real Squeeze Mask Sheet (Variety Set - 16 Sheets) $27 at Amazon

The Cute Pack

Don’t think too hard about whether there’s any logic to this novelty packaged set. A tiny panda dispenses anti-aging eye serum and peach-colored cat contains a solid, fresh-smelling perfume stick. It’s cute. TONYMOLY Petite Sweet Gift Box $24 at Ulta

The Shiny Diamond Kitten Mask

Korean beauty products are as fun as they are innovative. Memebox’s Disco Kitten mask went viral for the name and its transformative properties. It starts out white and turns silver as it dries. Let it set for about 20 minutes while trying to Kira Kira yourself, then peel it off in one piece for softer, brighter skin. MEMEBOX I Dew Care Disco Kitten Mask $17 at Ulta

The Snail Toner

The Straightforward Pack

The Dupe Pack

The Sheet Mask Starter Pack

The Snail Starter Pack

Benton’s snail toner is so popular that it’s sold out on Soko Glam’s site — except as part of The Essentials gift set. An edited selection by the site’s founder Charlotte Cho, it pairs the toner with a mist that’s also a serum and a water-based moisturizer. Consider this an introduction kit to Korean skin care. SOKO GLAM The Essentials Value Set $49 at Soko Glam

The Good Zzzs Mask

This sleeping mask (an intense nighttime moisturizer) is so popular, one is apparently sold every 12 seconds. The lightweight jelly texture is beloved by fans (it has over 700 reviews on Amazon and 5-star reviews) because of its ability to make skin feel pillow-y soft. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask $24 at Amazon

The “I Really Love You” Sheet Mask

The illuminating serum contained in this sheet mask has been a cult favorite in Korea for over two decades. I like them even more than the O.G. of sheet masks, the SK-II. Unfortunately, they’re even pricier — but the effects are glowing and radiant, even with no makeup. I only pull these out for when I want to look truly incredible (and Korean skin-care bloggers agree). Give these to someone you really, really love. Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Sheet Mask $60 at Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.