Everlane’s Big Sale Is Full of Affordable Basics

Now that it’s December 26, the post-Christmas sales are flooding in. Of course the one you really want to shop is Everlane’s Choose What You Pay clearance. With discounts between 30 to 60 percent off their normally very reasonable prices, you can get a great deal on basics you’ll wear all the time. Some stuff has already sold out (namely, the sweaters) but there’s still plenty of bargains to be found. From a slick trench coat to the perfect tee to a winter-friendly version of their extremely popular Day Heel, scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
To wear on January 2, when you’re back in the office.
Original Price: $98
Our favorite little black dress is marked down just in time for New Year’s Eve.
Original Price: $70
The most comfortable yet stylish low heel in festive velvet isn’t just for the holidays — wear it with jeans well into winter.
Original Price: $155
A tuxedo shirt is one of our favorite basics, and you can’t beat this well-cut version.
Original Price: $75
Wear these with cropped black pants or jeans instead of ballet flats — not only are the tops of your feet warmer but it’s a less expected styling move.
Original Price: $185
A good basic to break out once we head into rainy spring days.
Because you can never have enough white T-shirts.
Original Price: $18
We fell hard for these perfect little summer dresses when they launched, and now you can get ’em for cheap.
Original Price: $98
It’s hard to think about shopping for summer clothes when it’s 20 degrees outside, but the smartest shoppers plan in advance. Come June, you’ll be so happy you bought this dress.
Original Price: $78
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.