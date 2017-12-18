This past year sure was … a year. Full of reality-TV politics, endless sexual-assault and harassment allegations, natural disasters, tragic gun violence, weirdly happy pop stars, UFOs probably, and, oh yeah, this guy, the only adequate reactions to the tear-stained graphic T-shirt that was 2017 seem to have come from the very journalists covering its insane news.

From epic eye rolls to looks of appropriate shock, here are the best reporter reactions that sum up the past year.

Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker’s reaction to a classic Sean Spicer screw-up (about Hitler):

the journey in this gif is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/lanp2TvruQ — Seb FoxAllen (@purpledocket) April 11, 2017

American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan also joined Parker on her Spicer journey:

😂 @AprilDRyan's reaction as Spicer went on about "not even Hitler," like... "Is everyone else hearing this?" pic.twitter.com/t2NK9VP4xy — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 11, 2017

Ryan had another great reaction to Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s comments about Donald Trump’s lewd Kirsten Gillibrand tweet:

Once again, @AprilDRyan is the face of the american people today pic.twitter.com/Zs4DQhrcP8 — Ezra DF (@ezradf) December 12, 2017

WH says Trump doesn't owe Sen. Gillibrand an apology and that Trump's tweet only suggestive 'if your mind is in the gutter' pic.twitter.com/apJqCDmzLg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 12, 2017

And who could forget CNN’s Anderson Cooper’s perfect Kellyanne Conway eye roll?:

This is the new Anderson Cooper Eyeroll. pic.twitter.com/P9JKpeVMft — Kelly M Hays (@KellyMarieHays) December 13, 2017

There was also the time CNN’s Jake Tapper had to explain things to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s spokesman:

Face you made during the segment pic.twitter.com/rcaqtjzuJG — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) December 12, 2017

Roy Moore’s campaign spokesman says Muslims shouldn’t be in US Congress because they have to swear on the Bible. He responds with silence, mouth agape, when @jaketapper informs him that’s not the case https://t.co/gFHyW4rzRC pic.twitter.com/1V7JI0CyWJ — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2017

NPR’s Mara Liasson also had an appropriate reaction to a Sean Spicer press briefing:

This reporter's reactions to Sean Spicer's press briefing are priceless. pic.twitter.com/nsnyrDsNEd — Ian Walker (@iantothemax) March 22, 2017

But perhaps the best way to end the year is with ABC’s Robin Roberts’ saying “Bye Felicia” about White House drama: