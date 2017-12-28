The Latest on the Cut

26 mins ago

Dr. Phil Guests Say Show Gave Addicts Alcohol and Drugs

One man says he found a bottle of vodka in his dressing room when he was seeking help for alcoholism.

4:11 p.m.

Unbelievable: Man in ‘Trust Me’ T-Shirt Steals Car, Is Not Trustworthy

He also had forged checks.

3:40 p.m.

Milo Yiannopoulos’s Book Editor Had the Most Savage Comments on His Manuscript

“This is a stupid way to end a terrible chapter.”

2:52 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Was Bit by a Snake on Her ‘Amazing’ Thailand Vacation

“My shaman told me it was good luck and positive energy.”

2:49 p.m.

Chill Out With a Movie About Real-life Mermaids

The Spring, a short film about a Florida amusement park, offers an offbeat kind of mindfulness.

2:42 p.m.

Hollywood Retirement Home Accused of Covering Up Sexual Abuse

Over a dozen elderly women claim to have been assaulted by a fellow resident.

2:26 p.m.

Estée Lauder’s Latest Video Sells Sunny Escapism and Also Lipstick

Watch supermodels show off the brand’s new metallic, vinyl, and matte lip colors.

1:16 p.m.

Cool Pregnancy Label Opens New York Storefront

Designed by the same people who decorated The Wing.

1:13 p.m.

The 11 Best Things From Nordstrom’s End-of-Year Sale

Including leopard-print booties for just $119.

1:07 p.m.

More Women Are Smoking Pot While Pregnant

According to a chill new study.

12:51 p.m.

How Nearly 1,000 Teens Caused Chaos at a Mall in New Jersey After Christmas

They kicked doors and went up the escalator the wrong way.

12:27 p.m.

Beyoncé’s ‘Mom Haircut’ Makes a Triumphant Return

As photographed by Jay-Z.

12:23 p.m.

How I Get It Done: Alina Roytberg, Beauty Mogul

The Fresh founder commutes from Boston to New York several days a week.

11:59 a.m.

Here’s What Donald Trump Tweeted About Anna Wintour and Vanity Fair

The president is lashing out over a Hillary Clinton video.

11:51 a.m.

Warning Tweens: Claire’s Makeup May Contain Asbestos

The store is pulling some of its makeup off the shelves after it tested positive for toxic substances.

11:37 a.m.

The Best Sex Scenes in Movies and Television of 2017

From a threesome with a hologram to a high school hand job.

11:13 a.m.

The Problem of Sexual Assault on Commercial Flights

FBI investigations into midair sexual assaults have increased 66 percent since 2014.

11:00 a.m.

Meghan Markle’s Sister Does Not Like Being Compared to Royal Family

The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister author denied Harry’s claim that royals are Meghan’s “family that I suppose she’s never had.”

10:43 a.m.

Let Elton John’s Tiger Cape Be Your Hygge Inspiration

How cozy.

9:41 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Best Outfit at Her Taco Party With Kim Kardashian

Nothing like serving tacos in Gucci.