The 11 Best Things From Nordstrom’s End-of-Year Sale

By

If you’re looking for fun party dresses, try Shopbop’s sale. If you want crazy designer deals, the Outnet has you covered. But if you’re looking to spend $100-ish or less, Nordstrom has the end-of-year sale for you. We scoured the site to find the best sweaters, coats, and accessories to buy now. The markdowns last until January 2, but since everything’s up to 50 percent off, lots of pieces are already selling out. Scroll down for our edit.

Original Price: $38

FREE PEOPLE Head in the Clouds Beanie
Sale Price: $23 (40 percent off) at Nordstrom

Original Price: $60

STREET LEVEL Mini Faux Leather Ring Handle Tote
Sale Price: $36 (40 percent off) at Nordstrom

Original Price: $67

STREET LEVEL Drawstring Faux Leather Bucket Bag
Sale Price: $40 (40 percent off) at Nordstrom

Original Price: $70

KATE SPADE NEW YORK Watson Lane Small Briley Velvet Clutch
Sale Price: $52 (33 percent off) at Nordstrom

Original Price: $98

J.Crew Merino Wool Cable Pompom Sweater
Sale Price: $59 (40 percent off) at Nordstrom

Original Price: $138

FRENCH CONNECTION Urban Flossy Turtleneck Sweater
Sale Price: $93 (33 percent off) at Nordstrom
Photo: afront

Original Price: $160

FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Creeper Sneaker
Sale Price: $96 (40 percent off) at Nordstrom

Original Price: $209

LEVI’S Faux Shearling Moto Jacket
Sale Price: $99 (50 percent off) at Nordstrom

Original Price: $195

TOPSHOP Colorblock Check Wool Blend Coat
Sale Price: $100 (45 percent off) at Nordstrom
Photo: afront

Original Price: $200

MARC FISHER LTD Harper Pointy Toe Bootie
Sale Price: $100 (50 percent off) at Nordstrom
Photo: afront

Original Price: $198

Allie Genuine Calf Hair Bootie
Sale Price: $119 (40 percent off) at Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿

Tags:

The 11 Best Things From Nordstrom’s End-of-Year Sale