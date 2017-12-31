Photo: Twitter/TIDAL

Jay-Z finally dropped his highly-anticipated music video for “Family Feud,” which was the perfect way to close out this ridiculously long year. Featuring appearances from Mindy Kaling, America Ferrera, Constance Wu, Janet Mock, Michael B. Jordan, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones, and Brie Larson, and directed by none other than Ava DuVernay, the stunning film gives off major Godfather vibes.

Since the video’s release this past Friday, Beyoncé and DuVernay have shared some behind-the-scene photos that are as striking as the video itself. Putting Instagram’s slideshow feature to good use, Beyoncé gave us 12 photos of herself, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

DuVernay chose to share her pics on Twitter, which captured more of the filmmaking process.

The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester. Dramatizing that energy are @michaelb4jordan, @thandienewton + @_Trevante_. Some behind the scenes snaps of their gorgeousness... pic.twitter.com/fmctKrJfO8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Here are a few more images of Mike looking like the black Jedi knight I wish we had. Shout out to our on-set photographer #SerBaffo who I met a decade ago as a PA on my first doc. He did the damn thing here. Good work, gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/oyez5JSHKK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Next scene is about... actually I won't tell you what we think they are about. This piece is for you. You decide. Loved working with @OmariHardwick @IreneBedard1 + @Jes_Chastain. They were all busy. But all came to play and I loved sharing the time with them. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/2yLftTRJbr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Chastain, who plays either a journalist or a lawyer in the video, also shared a photo on Instagram.

If you have not done so already, watch the full music video here.