As the royal couple of music (and the world), Beyoncé and Jay-Z are nothing if not gracious. That’s why, on the rapper’s 48th birthday, the pair allowed paparazzi to take pictures of them in an elevator — only three years after the infamous post–Met Gala elevator incident with Solange.

People notes the couple was “all smiles” when leaving a movie theater in downtown Manhattan, which Bey had rented out for a private birthday showing of Wonder Wheel. Jay-Z was heard telling photographers, “Hurry up, come get it,” from inside the elevator, as seen in video posted by TMZ.

Now we finally have happier pics of “a billion dollars on an elevator.”