7 Extremely Affordable Dresses for Fancy Events

There are the holiday parties you can prepare for by throwing on lipstick and a big pair of earrings at your desk before you run out the door. And then there are the holiday events with dress codes written on the invitation, for which you could easily spend hundreds of dollars on a gown. If you’ve got a cocktail party or a gala on the calendar and are already wincing at what it’s going to do to your budget, allow us to help. We’ve rounded up 7 dresses under $100 that you could respectably wear to a fancy event, whether it’s cocktails or an out-and-out gala.

For Cocktail Parties

Put a bodysuit under this festive little number if you’re the sort of person who’s always cold. Mango Metallic Dress $60 on Mango

For Gala Events

You don’t have to buy a ballgown if you’re going to a gala. Just get a simple black gown, then dress it up with accessories you already have. Shelli Segal Gown $75 on Amazon

The IRL Emoji Dress

If Your Co-Workers Will Be There

If You Want to Feel Like a Bombshell

A Gown You Could Wear a Thousand Times

A Modern LBD

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.