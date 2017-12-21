Cardi B didn’t have to unleash her chart-topping rapping skills to dumbfound Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show — her occasional high-pitched chirps, which she used to punctuate certain sound bites, was enough to throw the host off his game.

Every time she made a fun noise, the audience laughed and Fallon seemed to lose his talking point. It didn’t matter much to Cardi B, though; she smiled. She has diamond engagement rings, new godchildren, and Grammy nominations to talk about. Also, 2017 was her year and she should know that she’s delightful.