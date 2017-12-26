Cardi B Just Posted a Fake Sex Tape With Offset

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Cardi B posted a video on Instagram live this afternoon featuring her fiancé, Offset, in which the couple appears to be having sex.

The clip shows the top half of the couple, and Offset is standing behind Cardi, stimulating sex. Speaking to the camera, Cardi says, “I don’t got no more in me left. You gotta give a whole hour.”

The video has since been deleted, and a rep for Cardi told TMZ, “the ‘sex video’ isn’t real … it was all a joke.” Cardi also clarified the video on Instagram writing, “I was fully clothe(d) on live, I was not f–kin’ on live. Yaaa can’t be that slow.”

But the clip comes with as a series of revealing videos and photos of the couple have been released, and rumors swirl that Offset cheated on Cardi.

This weekend, a video that allegedly belonged to Offset leaked, and appeared to show him having sex with another woman. A naked video of Cardi also appeared, which her lawyers also say was illegally obtained, and now she’s said she’ll sue the hackers.

But although she’s fighting back, she doesn’t seem to be fazed. Yesterday she wrote on Twitter: “People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right ? Anyways i know i know i got a nice body right.”

