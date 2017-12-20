The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Has This 35-Year-Old Swedish Man Figured Out the Future of Fashion?

Meet Oscar Olsson, the mind behind H&M’s new brand for millennials.

8 mins ago

Two More Women Sue Bill O’Reilly for Defamation

Andrea Mackris and Rebecca Gomez Diamond say O’Reilly and Fox News portrayed them as politically-motivated liars.

12:48 p.m.

Sneaker Con 2017: Blood, Sweat, and Clout

Where teenage boys make money move.

12:29 p.m.

To Tell the Truth

What does it take to speak out about sexual assault and harassment?

12:09 p.m.

We Can’t Get Enough of This Koch Heir’s Terrible Shirt Line

Join us on this journey.

11:53 a.m.

43 Extremely Last-Minute, Very Cheap Gift Ideas

Two-day shipping for all you procrastinators out there.

11:17 a.m.

Orlando Man Took ‘Large Quantity of Molly’ and Got Stranded on a Fountain

He said he “wanted to go be with the swans because they don’t judge him.”

11:13 a.m.

Lawmaker Refuses to Meet With High Schoolers to Avoid Sexual-Assault Accusations

She doesn’t want to become the next Roy Moore.

11:07 a.m.

Meghan Markle Wears Lip Gloss to Queen’s Pre-Christmas Lunch

A Meghan Markle moment.

10:58 a.m.

How My iPhone Helped Save My Mental Health

During bouts of anxiety and agoraphobia, it’s the only thing that kept me feeling anchored to reality.

10:57 a.m.

Someone’s Been Putting Up Posters Claiming Meryl Streep Knew About Weinstein

It’s not known who’s behind them, but alt-right personality Mike Cernovich has been promoting them heavily.

10:17 a.m.

Writer of Viral Short Story ‘Cat Person’ Scores Tasty Treat: 7-Figure Book Deal

Meow!

10:06 a.m.

Parents Would Rather Pull Their Kids Out of School Than Have Them Meet Ivanka

Ivanka Trump’s visit to a Connecticut school was an unwelcome surprise.

9:58 a.m.

Bill O’Reilly Owned Himself With His Clothing Conspiracy Theory

Sure, man, that’s definitely what it is.

9:31 a.m.

The CDC’s 7 ‘Banned Words’ Were Projected Onto the Trump Hotel in DC

They include “transgender,” “fetus,” and “science-based.”

9:00 a.m.

How to Be a Tiny Bit Better at Buying Gifts

Think beyond the moment they unwrap the thing.

6:30 a.m.

Omarosa, White House Oracle

Without intending to, she revealed the truth about Trump.

6:00 a.m.

Ask Polly: ‘I’m a Struggling Writer Whose Life Is Falling Apart!’

Don’t just suck it up and be positive.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Former Weinstein Assistant Explains Why Nondisclosure Agreements Are Dangerous

Zelda Perkins speaks out in a new interview with the BBC.

Yesterday at 8:06 p.m.

Mindy Kaling Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Named Katherine.