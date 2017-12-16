The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.

Stumped about what to get your sister or best friend? You can never have enough pajama sets, and this one is particularly lovely. In the color of the year, it’s made from lightweight satin that feels super-soft against the skin. Round out the camisole-and-shorts pairing is a matching eye mask which can be used at home or stashed into your travel bag for long flights. At just over $50, it feels like a substantial gift (especially since Net-a-Porter offers fancy wrapping!) but won’t drain your bank account.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.