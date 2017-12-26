Chrissy Teigen Was Mysteriously Stuck on Flight to Nowhere

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Model Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to world travel. Per Instagram she’s frequently bopping between continents often with her one-year-old daughter with John Legend, Luna. But even for seasoned jet setters, the holiday season can be a challenging, especially when your plane turns around mid-flight.

Tonight, according to Twitter, Teigen, who is expecting baby number two, was flying with Legend from Los Angeles to Tokyo on Air Nippon Airways Flight 175 when the flight reversed course. The reason flight attendants gave Teigen was vague. Apparently someone had boarded the wrong plane and they needed to return this person to Los Angeles. But as they landed, the story got even more mysterious. The plane was met by police and passengers weren’t allowed to disembark. “Ok I’m officially ready to say something is up,” Teigen wrote.

See her full experience below.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

what is happening how do you know more than I do. I’m still in the sky! https://t.co/0c4q8TKcwN — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

they put our plane in a secure area. We can’t be near the common folk :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Still on the plane. Starting to get a little...as james franco in spring breakers would say... spicious — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017