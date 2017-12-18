The Christian Louboutin Sample Sale Is the Hardest Club to Get Into

If you’ve been searching for New York’s most exclusive club, then look no further than the Christian Louboutin sample sale — an event of discounted designer shoes so elite that you probably have a better chance of matching with John Mayer on Raya than being allowed to enter.

According to “Page Six,” the Christian Louboutin sample sale went down this past week, with red-soled shoes going for $100 and up (as opposed to the going rate of much more than $600). The event, however, was apparently next-to-impossible to get into. Staffers were checking names and IDs at the door, and two women were kicked out after trying to sneak in, a spy told the gossip column.

“It was tough,” says a spy. “Two girls got kicked off the line and tried to sneak in. They even made an announcement that if someone named Carlo sent the ­e-mail [about the sale] to just leave. And forget about the mass e-mail from event site Pulsd — it wasn’t going to happen.”

Hey, at least there wasn’t fighting at this sample sale (that we know of).