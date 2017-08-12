Big Earrings Make the Best Holiday Gifts

This year, big earrings are basically a fail-safe gift. They’re trendy, they’re everywhere, and they don’t have to cost a lot of money. Earrings are also the one piece of jewelry you can actually see underneath layers of sweaters and coats, so they’re fun to wear even in the depths of winter. Read on for ten pairs to buy for everyone on your list, from the woman who can’t get enough sparkles to the one who can’t get enough Rachel Comey.

The Fancy Find

In person, these look way more expensive than they actually are thanks to the super-bright rhinestones.

Falling Rhinestone Drop Earrings
$20 on Urban Outfitters

The Runway Dupe

Proenza Schouler’s larger-than-life geometric earrings were a fashion hit earlier this year. These feel reminiscent, but at a much gentler price point.

Green Metal Drop Earrings
$28 on Topshop

For the Metal Mixer

Not sure if they prefer gold jewelry over silver? Make it easier for yourself and get a pair with both.

Madewell Sculpture Statement Earrings
$34 on Nordstrom

For the Cool Girl

Does she favor clogs over pumps? These Rachel Comey earrings will be right up her alley.

Rachel Comey Blue Marble Earrings
$96 on Need Supply

The Best Value

Baublebar has some great holiday deals. This two-for-the-price-of-one set comes in pretty packaging so you don’t have to wrap them yourself.

Oh So Luxe Statement Earring Gift Set
$58 on Baublebar

The Sophisticated Ones

These work like a charm for fancy occasions: throw on a turtleneck and a swipe of lipstick and it looks like you took a lot of time getting ready.

Stone and Tassel Earrings
$58 on J. Crew

For the Minimalist

If rhinestones or bright colors aren’t her thing, give her these simple yet elegant drop earrings.

Gorjana Double Drop Earrings
$55 on Shopbop

The Big-Night-Out Stunners

Let your earrings do the talking.

Kenneth Jay Lane Waterfall Earrings
$80 on Shopbop

Interesting Hoops

2017 was the year of the hoop earring, with Laura Lomardi’s chunky hoops leading the charge on Instagram. These interlocking hoops are a fancy step up from Lombardi’s popular signature hoops.

Interlocking Earrings
$134 on Laura Lombardi

For the Young at Heart

Pom pom earrings aren’t for everyone, but the on-trend mustard color adds an elevated take that’s perfect for the playful type.

Tuleste Pom Pom Studs
$60 on Ban.do

