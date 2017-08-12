This year, big earrings are basically a fail-safe gift. They’re trendy, they’re everywhere, and they don’t have to cost a lot of money. Earrings are also the one piece of jewelry you can actually see underneath layers of sweaters and coats, so they’re fun to wear even in the depths of winter. Read on for ten pairs to buy for everyone on your list, from the woman who can’t get enough sparkles to the one who can’t get enough Rachel Comey.
The Fancy Find
In person, these look way more expensive than they actually are thanks to the super-bright rhinestones.
The Runway Dupe
Proenza Schouler’s larger-than-life geometric earrings were a fashion hit earlier this year. These feel reminiscent, but at a much gentler price point.
For the Metal Mixer
Not sure if they prefer gold jewelry over silver? Make it easier for yourself and get a pair with both.
For the Cool Girl
Does she favor clogs over pumps? These Rachel Comey earrings will be right up her alley.
The Best Value
Baublebar has some great holiday deals. This two-for-the-price-of-one set comes in pretty packaging so you don’t have to wrap them yourself.
The Sophisticated Ones
These work like a charm for fancy occasions: throw on a turtleneck and a swipe of lipstick and it looks like you took a lot of time getting ready.
For the Minimalist
If rhinestones or bright colors aren’t her thing, give her these simple yet elegant drop earrings.
The Big-Night-Out Stunners
Let your earrings do the talking.
Interesting Hoops
2017 was the year of the hoop earring, with Laura Lomardi’s chunky hoops leading the charge on Instagram. These interlocking hoops are a fancy step up from Lombardi’s popular signature hoops.
For the Young at Heart
Pom pom earrings aren’t for everyone, but the on-trend mustard color adds an elevated take that’s perfect for the playful type.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments