This year, big earrings are basically a fail-safe gift. They’re trendy, they’re everywhere, and they don’t have to cost a lot of money. Earrings are also the one piece of jewelry you can actually see underneath layers of sweaters and coats, so they’re fun to wear even in the depths of winter. Read on for ten pairs to buy for everyone on your list, from the woman who can’t get enough sparkles to the one who can’t get enough Rachel Comey.

The Fancy Find

The Runway Dupe

Proenza Schouler’s larger-than-life geometric earrings were a fashion hit earlier this year. These feel reminiscent, but at a much gentler price point. Green Metal Drop Earrings $28 on Topshop

For the Metal Mixer

Photo: p Not sure if they prefer gold jewelry over silver? Make it easier for yourself and get a pair with both. Madewell Sculpture Statement Earrings $34 on Nordstrom

For the Cool Girl

The Best Value

The Sophisticated Ones

These work like a charm for fancy occasions: throw on a turtleneck and a swipe of lipstick and it looks like you took a lot of time getting ready. Stone and Tassel Earrings $58 on J. Crew

For the Minimalist

The Big-Night-Out Stunners

Interesting Hoops

2017 was the year of the hoop earring, with Laura Lomardi’s chunky hoops leading the charge on Instagram. These interlocking hoops are a fancy step up from Lombardi’s popular signature hoops. Interlocking Earrings $134 on Laura Lombardi

For the Young at Heart

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.