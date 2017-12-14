Save Time (and Money) With These Thoughtful Gift Sets

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s getting harder to snag the perfect gift — for your loved ones, and one or two, to treat yourself. But, aha! Dermstore is making the art of gift-giving a little easier. Now until December 19, the e-tailer is discounting select beauty “kits” by 20 percent. Looking for the tools that make Gisele Bündchen’s hair look so good? How about the brand that beauty editors can’t stop talking about? Scroll down for the best kits to buy before they sell out.

For Gisele Hair

The Celebrity Makeup Artist Favorite

The Brand Beauty Editors Love

For a period of time, 50 percent of the beauty editors I knew were using CE Ferulic in the mornings, myself included (despite my belief that it smelled sort of like the meat sweats). That’s because it was the most potent anti-ager serum on the market at the time — filled with antioxidants and good-for-you-acids. For the holidays, it is incredibly and rarely on-sale and packaged in this kit with an eye cream. Original Price: $374 SkinCeuticals Antioxidant Regimen Sale Price: $223 (15 percent off) at Dermstore

If You Want Super-Smooth Skin

Everyone is tired around the holidays, and you deserve skin-care treatments that are powerful enough to work while you sleep. Consider this: Using a blend of lactic and glycolic acids, REN’s “Wake Wonderful Night-Time Facial” sloughs away dead skin cells over the course of one night. You’ll wake up with softer, smoother skin. During the day, “Flash Rinse” injects skin with 10-percent vitamin C, alleviating dullness, and V-Cense Night Cream, which is rich in coconut oil and and glycerin, hydrates your face and ensures that you wake up with a natural glow. Separately, all three cost upwards of $150. Original Price: $58 REN Silent Night, Wake Wonderful $49 (20 percent off) at Dermstore

The Pack That Fights Dry Hair

Dumping caviar in your hair sounds silly, but fear not: this shampoo and conditioner duo actually works. Whether it’s the moisturizing fatty acids from the caviar extract, or the shea butter, jojoba oil, or sunflower oils thrown into the mix, Alterna’s Caviar line is your starter pack to smooth, never-dry hair. And as a bonus, both carry a faintly citrus-like scent. Original Price: $57 Alterna Caviar Moisture Duo Set $46 (20 percent off) at Dermstore

The Prettiest (and Best-Smelling) Kit