Tapping four designers who embody the brand's values of innovative, visionary, genuine, and sophisticated, we discovered how each incorporates forward-thinking solutions, style, and functionality into their unique design approach. Below, one of the four.

Walk into Genevieve Gorder’s home studio, and you’ll notice the bolts and piles of rich fabric everywhere, patterned with traditional palm-leaf motifs, aviary designs, and exotic-feeling fruit. In designing these elevated everyday textiles (one of the many home products she’s mastered), Gorder’s aptitude for distilling a wealth of global influences into effortless, sophisticated furnishings is material, literally.

If I can’t come back and introduce you to something, I’d be designing the same thing every day for everybody.

From being a critical part of at least 15 television programs – hosting, starring, and producing – to working with private design clients, Gorder explains that her role is “to push the way you think and see.” What does she see? For Gorder, it’s about balancing a space so that it has interesting depth, feels inviting and current, yet is upscale and untied to trends. As a passionate cook, music-lover, and home entertainer, investing in a beautiful and highly functional kitchen – which combines with the living area into one open, fluid space – was key in her own home, while her baths were as elaborately thought out and are as decorative as every other room.

As for the inspiration she drew from in designing her Chelsea duplex, Gorder emphasizes how integral travel is to her work. “It’s not just for pleasure and luxury,” she says. “If I can’t come back and introduce you to something, I’d be designing the same thing every day for everybody in the same beige box of a country. I have to bring in the colors we don’t traditionally make here.” And, she adds: “Things are more soulful when they’re not just pretty and functional, but they have a story.”

Travel is also a major part of her work with Oxfam as a Sister on the Planet, a role through which she focuses on those in need of improved home conditions, and empowering girls and women and helps fight global hunger, poverty, and injustice. Watch the video for more insight into how Gorder’s “soulful style” is always a step ahead, informed by what’s happening in varied aspects of the world, and how her work – especially through her efforts as an Oxfam ambassador – can help others.

