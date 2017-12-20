In partnership with Delta® Faucet, the Cut asked a few of today’s leading interior-design experts how they design with the future in mind. Tapping four designers who embody the brand’s values of innovative, visionary, genuine, and sophisticated, we discovered how each incorporates forward-thinking solutions, style, and functionality into their unique design approach. Below, one of the four.

Anishka Clarke and Niya Bascom, co-founders of interior design firm Ishka Designs, are unabashedly obsessive. From the painstakingly considered art in their ultra-cool co-working space to their neuroticism over avoiding waste, the duo applies their “efficiently beautiful” ethos to everything they touch. Based in Brooklyn, their portfolio includes a Paris pied-à-terre, a Clinton Hill daycare center, and a Jamaican beach-villa resort. All effuse their brand of intentional design, mixing old-school craftsmanship with natural elements and aesthetically superior accessibility.

It’s choosing quality products with the right materials that won’t break down over time.

Sustainability, they agree, is innate to them, with Clarke having grown up in the Caribbean and seeing how people utilize limited resources. With their work in hospitality – hotels, vacation properties, and restaurants – Clarke notes: “We have to be very mindful of that freedom to want to run the water forever, or leave the lights on. We’re always looking for smart products that are responding to that – being able to touch your tap and the water comes out, but it’s on a timer, so it’s going to shut off.” Or, “when you walk out of the room, the lights come off, so you’re not using more than you have to be using.”

Longevity is another driving force behind their design philosophy – the goal of a creating a space that feels timeless in 10 year’s time. As for how to achieve that, says Clarke, “It’s choosing quality products with the right materials that won’t break down over time and will be minimal maintenance.” With fixtures and equipment, she explains, you don’t want to have to change those out in a couple of years. “This is how things were built like decades ago, to last. Nowadays that’s not the case, so it’s about finding companies and vendors that really understand that.” Watch above to learn how Ishka’s mindful sensibility is engineered towards tomorrow.

