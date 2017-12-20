In partnership with Delta® Faucet, the Cut asked a few of today’s leading interior-design experts how they design with the future in mind. Tapping four designers who embody the brand’s values of innovative, visionary, genuine, and sophisticated, we discovered how each incorporates forward-thinking solutions, style, and functionality into their unique design approach. Below, one of the four.

With 1.7 million followers, the Homepolish Instagram account is a nonstop source for modern interiors inspiration. Behind the impressive spaces is an even more game-changing concept: The digital platform has changed the way real people connect to emerging design-service professionals, making the process more accessible and personalized, while delivering stunning, high-quality results. In the video above, Homepolish’s 29-year-old founder and CEO, Noa Santos, explains why he’s an advocate for breaking traditional design rules, and how he leads his startup-turned-success-story from a refreshing, people-first point of view.

One way in which the role of interior designers is evolving, he noted in an extended interview, is due to the wind change that “people are feeling more empowered to craft spaces for themselves that they’re really proud of.” They’re then eager to invite more people into their homes, so that designers now are thinking consciously about how guests engage with those spaces. “Kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms become hubs of entertainment,” Santos says, adding that “homeowners and renters want to make their kitchens and bathrooms statement pieces.” Watch above to learn more about how Santos is helping savvy clients achieve more of what they really want.

