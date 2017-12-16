Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Following in the footsteps of Lily Aldridge, Irina Shayk, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Doutzen Kroes, Candice Swanepoel may be the newest Angel to be able to say she was pregnant when she walked in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, W Magazine deduced. She announced her pregnancy via an Instagram yesterday with the caption “Christmas came early..👼🏼#2.”

While she has a very obvious baby bump in her Instagram, her stomach was completely flat when she opened this year’s fashion show in Shanghai, just one month ago. No matter how long you stare at her midsection in pictures of her walking down the runway, you will only ever see abs that look better than yours.

Though Swanepoel has yet to confirm that she was in fact pregnant when she walked in the show, the fact that she’s showing now suggests that she was.

So will she return to the runway after this baby, like she did after the birth of her one-year-old son, Anacã? It might depend on this baby’s temperament. In a conversation with People a few months ago, Swanepoel joked that because Anacã has been such an easy baby, her next child will definitely be “a terror.”