French Designer Label Unveils a $3,200 BMX Bike

Photo: Patrick Demarchelier

If you need a gift for the chicest BMX-riding hypebeast on your list, look no further. Dior Homme’s new chrome bicycle, designed in partnership with Parisian bicycle label Bogarde, influenced by ’90s streetwear, and shot by fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, is available this month.

Beginning on December 7, you can spend $3,200 to own this limited-edition bike. After debuting December 7 to 9 at the Sole DXB streetwear festival, the bikes will be for sale at Dior Homme stores worldwide. If you want one, don’t wait: Only 70 will be available.

Photo: Patrick Demarchelier

While some bikes require special clip-in shoes, these merely require some chunky ugly-cute sneakers, and an encyclopedic knowledge of Supreme.