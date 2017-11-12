Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Monday morning, three women appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, and request a Congressional investigation into the ongoing harassment and assault allegations against the president. Later that day, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that she believes the allegations against Trump are “credible” — and that he should “immediately resign.”

Exclusive: @SenGillibrand says that President Trump “should resign” over sexual assault allegations, calling them “credible” and numerous.” https://t.co/quJhZ09vJi — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) December 11, 2017

“These allegations are credible. They are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking, and President Trump should resign his position,” Gillibrand said. “Whether he will ever hold himself accountable is something you really can’t hold your breath for.”

Gillibrand isn’t the only senator to call for Trump’s resignation; Senators Cory Booker and Jeff Merkley have called on Trump to step down. Senator Bernie Sanders has also suggested the president should resign. During a recent interview with Meet The Press, Sanders said, “Here you have a president who has been accused by many women of assault, who says on a tape that he assaulted women. He might want to think about doing the same.”