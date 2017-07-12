Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump, a man who loves a fast-food sandwich, goes full caveman-style and eschews the buns on his go-to McDonald’s order of two Big Macs and two Filet-O-Fish, The Week reports. Is a Big Mac minus the bun a sandwich? Is a fried patty of wild-caught Alaskan pollock, topped with cheese and tartar sauce, a sandwich? Who cares, he’s lovin’ it!

First revealed by Corey Lewandowski in his new book Let Trump Be Trump, the president’s go-to McDonald’s order is reportedly the aforementioned four sandwiches (?) plus a chocolate milkshake, because Trump loves a chocolate treat. On CNN’s New Day this morning, Alisyn Camerota asked Lewandowski if he was ever concerned about our junk-food-loving president’s dinner, and the former Trump campaign manager divulged a little special-diet secret: Trump takes the bread off of his sandwiches.

“He never ate the bread, which is the important part,” he said. “Was I concerned? No.”

Asked about Trump's campaign trail fast food eating habits (2 Big Macs, 2 Filet of Fish, chocolate milkshake) on @NewDay, Corey Lewandowski says: "Well, he never ate the bread, which is the important part ... Was I concerned? No" https://t.co/YM7G41NAA3 — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) December 7, 2017

It’s unclear if Trump tries to stick to a gluten-free or paleo diet, but given that he sucks down a chocolate shake and eats four cheese- and sauce-topped meat patties, he seems to be more of a flexitarian. It’s all about balance, baby.