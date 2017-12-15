Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Eminem, née Marshall Mathers, hasn’t always had the nicest things to say about his ex-wife Kim (or any woman, really). As he once put it:

“Don’t you get it, bitch? No one can hear you! Now shut the fuck up and get what’s comin’ to you! You were supposed to love me!!! Now bleed, bitch, bleed!!! Bleed, bitch, bleed!!! Bleed!!!”

But in the Year of our Lord 2017, it is no longer socially acceptable to joke about murdering your ex-wife, and even rap’s resident Prince of Misogyny is rebranding as woke. On his new album Revival, not only does Eminem rap about police brutality and racial justice (in addition to calling Donald Trump “basically Adolf Hitler”), he also finally apologizes to Kim.

As he raps in a song called “Bad Husband”:

“I’m sorry, Kim … more than you could ever comprehend. Leaving you was fuckin’ harder than sawing off a fucking body limb.”

Kim must be touched.