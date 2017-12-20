Please Gaze Upon These Decadent, Sparkly Jewels

Marilyn says you should. Photo: 20th Century-Fox.

Peeling back a neatly wrapped present to reveal a pair of perfect shoes ranks high on our Christmas morning fantasies. What’s even better? Opening a velvet box with something sparkly and exceedingly decadent. From a starburst diamond ring to yards of rubies, our favorite dream gifts are shamelessly over-the-top — the stuff of Real Housewives franchises. So take a moment from panic shopping for last minute holiday presents and ogle some of the season’s most spectacular jewelry.

The Star of Your Ring Tray

This is literally supposed to mimic a supernova, albeit covered in diamonds.

David Yurman Supernova Ring
$1,950 at David Yurman

Because Hoops Are Having a Year

And nothing is impressive as giant ones heavily studded with diamonds.

Ippolita Extra Large Hoop Earrings in 18K Gold with Diamonds
$6,500 at Ippolita

When Red Is Your Power Color

Photo: T|Tiffany & Co. Studio

It doesn’t get more impressive than a chain full of gleaming rubies.

Tiffany & Co. Cobblestone necklace in platinum with rubies and diamonds
$110,000 at Tiffany & Co.

The Red Carpet–Worthy Earrings

Photo: NMJPhotograpahy

These eye-catching danglers made from pink sapphires are made to be worn with an equally as dramatic gown.

Nirav Modi Lilac Garden Earrings
Price upon request at Nirav Modi boutiques

Because You Appreciate a Good Stack

These two rings neatly nest into one another in a very satisfying way.

Cartier Etincelle de Cartier ring
$6,650 at Cartier boutiques

The Black-Tie Stunner

For the discriminating gala attendee, this is an especially striking one-of-a-kind gigantic tourmaline necklace.

John Hardy Ular Passion Necklace
$55,000 at John Hardy

The Classic Watch

When all you want is something elegant, classic, and decidedly lacking a touch screen.

Patek Philippe Ladies Twenty ~4 Stainless Steel Watch
$12,135 at Wempe

For the Art Collector

Photo: © Van Cleef & Arpels

These circular creations aren’t your standard diamond earrings and that’s precisely the point.

Van Cleef & Arpels Bouton D’or Earrings
$30,800 at Van Cleef & Arpels

Because You Love a Surprise

With a twist, this bracelet reveals a secret watch face.

Bulgari Serpenti Secret High Jewelry Watch
Price upon request at Bulgari boutiques

