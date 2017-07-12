A Cowboy Boot for the Minimalist City Slicker

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things: playful photos of the fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

It’s not easy to convince a die-hard city dweller to swap her favorite black ankle boots for a cowboy-inspired pair. But this slick design by Céline may be enough to sway even the most cynical urbanite among us. The subtle Western nod can be found in the details: a tapered toe with contrast top-stitching, plus an angled wedged heel. You could go the traditional route and wear them with jeans, but we prefer to ask ourselves what Phoebe Philo would do. The answer: Go the counterintuitive route and contrast with a mannish suit, of course.

Céline Santiag stitched mid boot, $1,150 at 870 Madison Ave.; (212) 535-3703.