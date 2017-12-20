This Financial Dominatrix Makes Men Give Her Bitcoin

Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/TheOnlyTheodora

And now, a story combining two things you dread ever having to explain to your parents: financial domination and bitcoin.

Marketwatch interviewed a financial dominatrix who goes by Theodora and claims to be a trailblazer in her field. Her job involves having men just hand over gifts and money because it’s sexually pleasurable for them to cede control of their finances in such a way. She’s disrupting the, uh, financial domination industry by also accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies — “seven or eight” of them, total — and says she made almost $1 million just from cryptocurrencies last year.

“I take donations and also have people mining for me,” she told Marketwatch about her cryptocurrency payments. “I take a lot of geek clients who like new technology and they were really excited when I taught them how to build a mining rig for me so they could mine 24/7 from their home.”

Nice work if you can get it!