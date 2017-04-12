Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The upcoming royal wedding between California queen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is set to be a typical family affair — and by that we mean, the third and fourth in line to the British throne will reportedly be serving as pageboy and bridesmaid.

Just like they did during their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be participating in the upcoming royal nuptials, according to the Sunday Times. The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently already spent a bunch of time with their future Aunt Meghan. When asked whether they’ll be walking up the aisle with her, a spokesman for Kensington Palace told the Times, “The wedding will be a family event. You can expect the family to be involved.”

As they do anytime they’re around prominent adults, we can only assume the young royals will steal the spotlight from the bride and groom.