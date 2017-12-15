Harvey Weinstein’s Estranged Wife Will Return to Fashion Week

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly

In February, Marchesa will return to New York Fashion Week for Georgina Chapman’s first show since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

The brand’s presentation will take place the last day of Fashion Week, on February 14 at 4 p.m.

Chapman was presenting the fall 2018 Marchesa Bridal collection on October 5, at the same time the New York Times published the bombshell allegations that her husband had sexually assaulted multiple women.

The following week, Chapman announced that she was leaving Weinstein, writing, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”