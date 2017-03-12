Gift of the Day: A Sweet Initial Necklace for Under $60

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.

Every year, I find myself trying to buy people gifts that feel personal but won’t personally rob my savings account. So when I came across this initial pendant necklace from Kate Spade, I was immediately sold. Even though it’s not real gold, it has a 5-star rating with over 700 buyers commenting on the stunning quality. In person, it looks much more expensive than it really is.

It’s a simple-enough gift for my friends who like fashion but prefer classic pieces. And while its dainty shape would look pretty alone, it will also layer seamlessly with other necklaces. I’m planning to buy it for two or three of the women in my life.

