Gift of the Day: A Coin Purse That’ll Get Plenty of Compliments

Two years ago, one of my best friends gave me a simple leather coin purse, and I think about it now whenever I’m shopping for gifts. A nice-looking coin purse is really a perfect present: cute but also practical. Unlike a wallet, it will fit into every bag, so you don’t have to swap it out even when you’re carrying a clutch. I’ve used mine faithfully every day since I got it.

Cuyana’s coin purse comes in four colors (black, brown, burgundy, and pink) and can comfortably fit a subway card, receipts, headphones, and cash. It’s made of real Italian leather and costs between $45 and $55 if you add a monogram. Even though it’s tucked away in a bag, I guarantee your giftee will get complements whenever she pulls it out; it happens to me all the time.

