Gift of the Day: $6 Socks for Holiday Haters

Sometimes, you need a Christmas present with a sense of humor. Whether you’re doing a white elephant gift exchange at work or looking for a kitschy gift to buy a friend, Topshop’s ‘Bah Humbug’ socks should do the trick. The anti-Christmas-cheer logo is cute, the nude color is practical, and at $6, they’ll fit easily into whatever’s left of your holiday budget.

