Hey, Don’t Buy Your Co-workers Vibrators

Admittedly, buying gifts for your co-workers can be tricky (How much do you spend? What if they get you a present and you didn’t get them one?) but here’s one tip: Don’t give them a freakin’ sex toy, ya creep!

Last month, in its bombshell story on the allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt Lauer, Variety reported that the former Today show host once gave a female employee a sex toy as a gift, along with explicit instructions on how to use it. No thanks!

Most recently, NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has been named in a wrongful termination suit against the NFL Network by a woman who claims, among other things, that he gave her sex toys as Christmas presents three years in a row.

On Wednesday, Sapp defended himself by saying the sex toys “weren’t about sex” and tweeting four pictures of a lipstick-shaped vibrator he said he thought was “cute,” and simply couldn’t believe anyone would find sexual.

I’m sorry thought they was cute! pic.twitter.com/HuiO0CvkvO — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) December 13, 2017

Now you’re thinking about sleeping with me!? pic.twitter.com/aSFpwedUjZ — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) December 13, 2017

You thinking Sex now? pic.twitter.com/P4VSljlBFW — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) December 13, 2017

It’s unclear whether the lipstick vibrator is the same one he offered to his co-workers, but it is clear that you shouldn’t give any sex toy, of any shape, to your colleagues, no matter how “cute” they are. Maybe just stick to succulents instead.