13 Pairs of Flashy, Festive Heels Under $200

The holiday party season is the one time of year when it’s practically mandatory to get a little crazy with your clothes. If sequins or gigantic earrings aren’t your style, why not try a fun pair of heels? Whether you want to extend the sparkle all the way down to your toes or add some fluff to your outfit, you don’t need to spend a ton on fancy-looking shoes. We found the best pairs for under $200 — and, in some cases, for even less. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The Best Under-$100 Find

Photo: afront In shades like black, gray, and millenial pink, these fluffy sandals not only look good, they also have a very manageable 3” heel. Sole Society Lindzay Feather Sandal $90 at Nordstrom

When You Really Love Christmas

The Sturdy Ones

The Ones You’ll Wear Year Round

Photo: 17-11-03 Accessories AM1 B9 raypfeiffer W Shiny silver with a tinsel-like detail on the heel looks appropriate for January or July. Botkier Anna Fringe Sandals $118 at Shopbop

If You’re Not Into Glitter

If Comfort Is Key

The Fancy Look-Alike

The Unexpected Choice

Hot pink rhinestone ankle boots aren’t for everyone, but that’s precisely the point. Treat them like the star of the show and keep your pants simple and skinny. Topshop Heavenly Embellished High Ankle Boots $160 at Topshop

If You Like a Subtle Sparkle

Photo: 17-09-19 Accessories PM1 B9 chelseaprice W Gold-and-black sequins mixed together will shine just as merrily in your Kira Kira app, but you won’t feel too glaringly bright. Botkier Gianna Sandals $138 at Shopbop

The Luxurious-Looking Pair

Because Your Shoes Are the Star of Your Outfit

Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #1 Cherry red topped off with a dramatic rhinestone detail make this the ultimate statement shoe. Jaggar Myth Jeweled Heels $165 at Revolve

For the Minimalist

Because You Love a Weird Heel

While it might not be as kooky as an elephant, this sculptural marble shape is just different enough to set it apart from your other sandals. Katy Perry Tabitha Sandals $119 at Katy Perry

