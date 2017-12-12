Hillary Clinton Painting Causes Bomb Scare at Art Festival

Photo: Spoke Art Gallery/Scott Scheidly

Art has the power to move us, and apparently also to set off a bomb scare that shuts down an art fair tent for hours. Such is what happened last Saturday at Art Miami, when two security dogs alerted of a possible threat after sniffing a crate.

Per the Miami Herald, when police officers opened the package they discovered … a painting of Hillary Clinton dressed like a punk. They ran it through an X-ray machine, then reopened the tent when they found nothing suspicious.

Artist Scott Scheidly is responsible for the portrait, as well as another of Trump dressed as a pimp that had already been taken out of the crate by the time the dogs got there.

Both sold for $4,000 each to the same buyer, who we can only assume is Jeb Bush.