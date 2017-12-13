The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea under $100 every day.

Yes, we’re fully aware that you’re obsessed with Everlane and frankly, we’re a bit terrified about how much we love them too. Which is why it’s a no-brainer that one gift on this list would be exceedingly obvious — a cashmere sweater from the brand. It’s the item you can get that’ll please your mom, sister, best friend or hell, yourself. There are a plenty of colors like soothing lavender or white with black trim to choose from but since it’s the holidays, why not go the festive route with bright red? Sure, it’s not the most creative gift but when you don’t have the time or energy to hunt down esoteric items on the internet, the smartest idea is usually the one right in front of your face.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.