What to Wear to Holiday Parties If You’re Always Cold

It’s happened to me more times than I can count: My friends and I are getting ready to go to a party. They’re all wearing short skirts or thin tops, so I go along with the crowd. And then, of course, when we get to the party, I’m freezing for the rest of the night. Perhaps you can relate.

This year, I’m taking a stand against cold. There are plenty of cute clothes out there that feel festive but won’t leave me shivering all evening. Some of them even include — yes! — long sleeves. Scroll ahead for my favorite picks, all $100 and under.

A Metallic Bodysuit

Nothing says ‘festive’ like a gold top with a deep v-neck. Just add jeans and boots and you’re ready to go. Express Bodysuit $35 at Express

A Jumpsuit in Red

A Jumpsuit in Green

Similar to the one above, but the legs are a lot wider and the shoulders have padding for extra drama. Nasty Gal Jumpsuit $70 at Nasty Gal

A Skirt With Sequins and Fringe

Another Gleaming Top

A Thick, Gem-Toned Blazer

A Shiny Blazer

Is it subtle? Not quite. Is it easy to style? Very. Just pair with black pants and a black sweater. Topshop Metallic Blazer $100 at Topshop

