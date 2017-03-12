Hope Hicks Steamed Trump’s Suit While He Was Wearing It

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Is Trump’s entire body covered in scar tissue or is his skin resilient to direct heat? That is a question we must now ponder, based on unsettling information that has recently surfaced: White House communications director Hope Hicks once steamed Trump’s suit while he was wearing it during his presidential campaign, The Washington Post reports.

This bizarre and frankly unsafe ritual was observed by Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who wrote about it in his forthcoming book with former deputy campaign manager David Bossie, Let Trump Be Trump. According to the book, of which the Post obtained an advanced copy, Hicks would always bring a steamer on Trump’s plane. At some point during the campaign, Lewandowski witnessed Trump yelling at Hope to “get the machine.” He wasn’t prepared for what came next.

“Hope would take out the steamer and start steaming Mr. Trump’s suit, while he was wearing it!” Lewandowski wrote, rightfully baffled because steam is very hot and can therefore leave extremely painful burns on your skin. “She’d steam the jacket first and then sit in a chair in front of him and steam his pants.”

The ritual was — is? — sacred. The one time Hicks forgot the steamer, Trump unsurprisingly yelled, “Goddammit, Hope!” According to the book, it was “a mistake she would never make again.”

Now we have to know: Does she steam her suits while wearing them, too?