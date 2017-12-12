Jada Pinkett Smith Accuses Golden Globes of Ignoring Girls Trip

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Tiffany Haddish broke out this year with her rambunctious role in the summer hit Girls Trip. There’s been a social-media wave of support for her, and the New York Film Critics Circle named her Best Supporting Actress this year. The Hollywood Foreign Press, however, was not as taken by Haddish’s performance, and left her out of the 2018 Golden Globe nominations. Her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith expressed her frustration with Haddish’s snub, and took to Twitter this afternoon to critique what she sees as an unfair nominations process that kept Girls Trip from being a contender at all. It started last night when Pinkett Smith tried not to tweet about the Globes.

I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't 🤐 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 11, 2017

After sitting on the topic for a day, Pinkett Smith decided she had too much to say to hold back.

Actually I will... here we go... — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom... I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

But yet... Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply... racism. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy... illuminates the depths of the sunken place... for real. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It's all about growth. Love. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

An HFPA screening of Girls Trip did take place in July, the same month the movie hit theaters, which is a long time before awards season kicks off in earnest. Movies released earlier in the year have to overcome falling into the back of people’s minds by the time they vote, especially with so many prestige pictures flooding the market at year’s end to beat submission deadlines. Pinkett Smith’s desire for a paradigm shift, though, reflects a greater frustration with institutional biases that may have contributed to women being fully shut out of the directing category (e.g. Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird) and movies like The Big Sick getting snubbed entirely.

Girl’s Trip also faces the additional complication of being produced by the same studio as Jordan Peele’s smash hit Get Out. With Universal going all-in on an Oscar campaign for the horror film, it’s possible that in the allocation of resources, Girls Trip as a whole took a back seat to its more broadly competitive studio sibling.

With the Oscars and Screen Actors Guild Awards still yet to come, Pinkett Smith’s call for Hollywood to “expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board” is likely one that will only grow louder in the coming months.