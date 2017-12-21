Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Academy

Less than a year after proudly making out with Darren Aronofsky, 48, while he was wearing a newsboy cap, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, called it quits with the mother! director this fall — presumably because he stressed her out (or maybe it was the scarves?). But now, the ex-couple is hanging out again.

Lawrence and her 21-years-senior former boyfriend were spotted out in New York City on Wednesday, in photographs published by the Daily Mail. They were pictured with her beloved dog and Aronofsky’s beloved newsboy cap (again). And according to E!, the pair may be getting back together:

“They are not officially back together but are spending time together again,” a source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. “They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens.”

Another win for differently aged love.