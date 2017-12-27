The Latest on the Cut

19 mins ago

2017 Was the Year We Became Jenny Slate Superfans

We went truly, fully fangirl on her this year.

4:44 p.m.

Remembering Anne Slater, Queen of Uptown

In her signature blue glasses, she epitomized style.

4:12 p.m.

This Big Truck Is Trying to Block CNN From Filming Donald Trump Golfing

No wonder he likes trucks so much.

4:11 p.m.

Comedian Sued for Banning Men From Show

A man is comparing Iliza Shlesinger’s “Girls Night with Iliza – No Boys Allowed” with racial segregation.

2:55 p.m.

Dustin Hoffman Accusers Thank John Oliver for Confrontation

“Ultimately, change will depend on men reflecting on their own behavior and challenging other men to do the same.”

2:49 p.m.

See the New Fashion Campaigns for Spring 2018

Designers pulled out all the stops this season.

2:08 p.m.

Joan Smalls Doesn’t Sweat Off ’80s Makeup in Flashdance Homage

What primer is she using?

1:45 p.m.

Shopbop’s Sale Is Full of Fun Party Dresses

It’ll ship just in time for New Year’s Eve too.

1:26 p.m.

Your Guide to Staying In on New Year’s Eve

Because going out is so overrated.

1:02 p.m.

Rihanna Mourns Cousin’s Murder

“Can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body.”

12:44 p.m.

An Unexpected New Year’s Eve Look

Not a sequin in sight.

12:38 p.m.

These Are Sephora’s Best-selling Products of 2017

The best liquid lipstick, Korean face mask, and more.

12:34 p.m.

Here’s What Solange Knowles Has to Say About Her Recent Health Issues

“It’s been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me … Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all.”

12:32 p.m.

Men Are Destroying Our Planet Because They Don’t Want to Seem Girly

New research suggests products and organizations be marketed as more “Men-vironmentally” friendly.

12:10 p.m.

The Pope Takes a Literal Circus in Stride

May we all handle 2018 with the calm grace of Pope Francis.

11:30 a.m.

Here’s a Portrait of Rihanna Done in Fenty Beauty Products

“MeRIH CRIHstmas.”

11:13 a.m.

People Have Very Different Ideas About Sexual Harassment

A new poll asked Americans how they felt about unwanted hugs, compliments about their appearance, and dirty jokes.

10:41 a.m.

Why Barack Obama Says He Felt ‘Serenity’ on Trump’s Inauguration Day

“The first thing that went through my mind was, sitting across from Michelle, how thankful I was that she had been my partner.”

9:13 a.m.

Here’s What Prince Harry Had to Say About Meghan Markle’s First Royal Christmas

“We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids.”

8:00 a.m.

The Worst Part of Working Remotely Is Trying to Guess What Your Boss Is Thinking

When the only feedback from your supervisor comes via email or text, it’s easy to assume the worst.