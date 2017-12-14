The Crystal French Fry Clutch You Never Knew You Wanted

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

In our current Kirakira+ obsessed world, Judith Leiber and her crystal minaudières can be considered the OG of sparkle. Nothing is seemingly off-limits for her designs, which have ranged from asparagus to a hedgehog to a crystalline homage to Hillary Clinton’s beloved cat Socks (which resides in Amsterdam’s Museum of Bags and Purses). This holiday season, we’re particularly feeling her rainbow french fries clutch. In a hard shell completely covered in Swarovski crystals (some mimic salt), the bag features a 24” removable chain, metallic leather lining, and push-lock closure. It’s a healthy nod to the fast-food industry.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.